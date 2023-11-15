Wedbush Comments on Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $12.33 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $530.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

