Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.63) Per Share

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WPRT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $6.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 165.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

