Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.22.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

