XPO (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.66

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.66 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 19971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 280.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in XPO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 665.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 230,291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

