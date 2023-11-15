Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Youdao to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.
Youdao Stock Down 1.6 %
DAO opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.16.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
