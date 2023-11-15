Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Youdao to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter.

DAO opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Youdao has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NetEase Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after buying an additional 331,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Youdao by 1,416.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Youdao by 41.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

