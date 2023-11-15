Zacks Research Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at C$61.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.31.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.