Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $190.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as high as $178.42 and last traded at $176.22, with a volume of 132073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.04.
ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.37.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
