ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
ZTO stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTO
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.