1,189 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $796.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $63.36.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

