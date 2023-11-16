2,272 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.06 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

