25,966 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $15.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.38 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

