2,644 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,644 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

