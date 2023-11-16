3,041 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,646,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXC opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

