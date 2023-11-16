390 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,166.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $259.23 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.24 and a 12-month high of $262.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

