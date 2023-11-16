51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $7.67. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 698 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.32%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

