8,985 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:UJUN opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $84.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

