AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 485,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday.

AC Immune Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4,935.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

