Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $737,000 Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,609 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.