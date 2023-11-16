AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 852,700 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACRX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRX. StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

See Also

