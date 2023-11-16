ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

