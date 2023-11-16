Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.53% and a negative net margin of 534.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

