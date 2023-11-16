ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Short Interest Update

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.72 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,557.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares in the company, valued at $30,137,858.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,300 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,269,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,611,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

