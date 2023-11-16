Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $619.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading

