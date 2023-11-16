Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AGRO. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Adecoagro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.94.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
