AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 592,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AFC Gamma Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.10%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 816.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

