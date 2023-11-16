Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Madhu Ranganathan Sells 3,386 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,212,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,394 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

