Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alarm.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.20. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

