Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Lowered to C$2.70 at Desjardins

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$3.15 to C$2.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 price objective on Alithya Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Alithya Group Price Performance

Alithya Group Company Profile

Shares of ALYA stock opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

