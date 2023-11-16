Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in October

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,846,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Performance

Alpha Lithium stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

About Alpha Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising total approximately 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project consisting of mining claims, totaling approximately 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project covering mining claims totaling 5,072 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.