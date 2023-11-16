American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Recommended Stories

