Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 694,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Stock Performance

Ameriwest Lithium stock opened at 0.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.14. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.04 and a twelve month high of 0.31.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,600 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of approximately 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 contiguous claims covering an area of 17,000 acres; the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,900 acres located in Yavapai County; and the Little Smoky Valley property comprising 288 mineral claims located in Little Smoky Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.