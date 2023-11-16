Andra AP fonden Acquires 7,400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $207.02 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.19.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

