Andra AP fonden Buys 35,800 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Up 2.5 %

HTHT opened at $36.91 on Thursday. H World Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

