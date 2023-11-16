Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.53 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.95.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

View Our Latest Report on AON

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.