Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.00 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.42, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.