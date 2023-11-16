Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
LYV stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.31.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
