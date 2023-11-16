Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.