Andra AP fonden Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE COO opened at $341.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.51 and a 200-day moving average of $359.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.45 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

