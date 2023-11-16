Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Futu worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 158,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Futu Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

