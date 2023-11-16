Andra AP fonden Invests $4.03 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,866,000 after purchasing an additional 283,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $150,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

AerCap Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AER opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

