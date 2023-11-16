Andra AP fonden Sells 21,200 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.97 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

