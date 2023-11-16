Andra AP fonden Sells 8,100 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

