Andra AP fonden Sells 8,500 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day moving average of $176.68.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

