Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $161.73.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

