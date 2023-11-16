AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10,012.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as £100.12 ($122.95) and last traded at £101.24 ($124.33), with a volume of 38200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £100.90 ($123.91).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £135 ($165.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £127 ($155.96) to £129 ($158.42) in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £118.05 ($144.97).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
