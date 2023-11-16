Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.18

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and traded as low as $6.00. Atomera shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 782,306 shares changing hands.
Atomera Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $49,147.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,379.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 13,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $76,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 119,836 shares in the company, valued at $689,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,242 shares of company stock valued at $164,029. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Featured Stories
