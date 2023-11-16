Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

AUTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $733.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

