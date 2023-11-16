Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
AVACF stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
About Avance Gas
