B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 544,972 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 544,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $245,237.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,025,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,461.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,000 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $11,250.00.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 768,534 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 604,621 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,032,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

