Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Glen Dawson Roane Sells 10,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total value of C$405,200.00.

Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDGI shares. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.