Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Glen Dawson Roane Sells 10,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total value of C$405,200.00.
Glen Dawson Roane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$396,300.00.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.45, for a total value of C$384,500.00.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.09 and a 12 month high of C$40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
